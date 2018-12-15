PointState Capital LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

CP stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $166.36 and a 1-year high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 28.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $245.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

