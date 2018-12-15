PolyOne (POL) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered shares of PolyOne from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

POL stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.73. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PolyOne’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PolyOne will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

In other news, SVP M. John Jr. Midea bought 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.08 per share, for a total transaction of $32,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,836 shares in the company, valued at $119,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP J Scott Horn bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,487.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,050 shares of company stock worth $529,174. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PolyOne during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 5,112.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 344,053 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in PolyOne by 64.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PolyOne during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

