PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (POAHY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

POAHY opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

