Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTLA. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer set a $60.00 price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. reduced their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.46. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 1,020.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 52,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47,594 shares during the period.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

