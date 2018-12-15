PressOne 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,501.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, PressOne has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,501.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.02384045 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00141238 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00174930 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031099 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About PressOne

PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one/en.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

