PrismChain Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (PRM)

PrismChain (CURRENCY:PRM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One PrismChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PrismChain has traded flat against the dollar. PrismChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PrismChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PrismChain alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000205 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000109 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About PrismChain

PrismChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PrismChain’s official message board is forum.prismchain.com. PrismChain’s official Twitter account is @Prism_Chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Triple Layer Blockchain (TLB): A single blockchain with three different layers to handle various functions. “

Buying and Selling PrismChain

PrismChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrismChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PrismChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PrismChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PrismChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PrismChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.