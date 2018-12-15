ProAssurance Co. (PRA) Declares Special Dividend of $0.50

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

ProAssurance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years. ProAssurance has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ProAssurance to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

ProAssurance stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $249.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

