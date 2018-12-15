Procter & Gamble (PG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.79

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.79 and last traded at $96.13, with a volume of 1118587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.03.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total value of $1,834,823.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,908.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,377,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,150,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,690,000 after buying an additional 3,551,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,094,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,793,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,355,000 after buying an additional 2,078,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,266,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,853,000 after buying an additional 1,815,368 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

