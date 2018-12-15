Project Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,788.00 (PRJ)

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Project Coin has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar. Project Coin has a market cap of $109,136.00 and approximately $7,788.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.02393617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000397 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00142573 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00181104 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.13 or 0.10443931 BTC.

About Project Coin

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 5,719,993 coins and its circulating supply is 5,419,993 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net.

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

