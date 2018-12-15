ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) Shares Gap Up to $40.81

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.64, but opened at $40.81. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 5497791 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,606.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

