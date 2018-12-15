Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,956 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Prospect Capital worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Green Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 110,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 37,644 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,323,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after acquiring an additional 386,110 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Prospect Capital by 879.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of PSEC opened at $6.37 on Friday. Prospect Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.14%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

