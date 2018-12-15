Proto Labs (PRLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PRLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB stock opened at $113.56 on Wednesday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $99.25 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.53 million. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Way sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $1,272,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,853,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,763,000 after buying an additional 343,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Proto Labs by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,625,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,668,000 after buying an additional 100,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,103,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Proto Labs by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 939,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,905,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce enabled digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.