Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in South State Corp (SSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 764.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,064 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of South State worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in South State by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,429,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,326,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in South State by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after buying an additional 89,060 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in South State by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South State by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,493,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

SSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of South State to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $126,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,003.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe E. Burns sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $295,031.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.06.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.11). South State had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $160.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/prudential-financial-inc-has-2-97-million-stake-in-south-state-corp-ssb.html.

South State Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services.

Featured Article: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.