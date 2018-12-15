Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.28% of Piper Jaffray Companies worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 3,869.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:PJC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.50. Piper Jaffray Companies has a twelve month low of $63.88 and a twelve month high of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

