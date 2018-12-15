Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,797 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Noble worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Noble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Noble by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,640,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,793 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Noble by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,628,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,508 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Noble by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,235,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Noble by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,080,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 270,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Noble stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.44. The company has a market cap of $846.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $279.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Noble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

