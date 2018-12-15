Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in TIER REIT Inc (TIER)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,550 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of TIER REIT worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TIER REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TIER REIT by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

TIER REIT stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. TIER REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.89.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. TIER REIT had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $54.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. Equities analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TIER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

