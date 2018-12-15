Psilocybin (PSY) Price Hits $0.0280 on Major Exchanges

Psilocybin (CURRENCY:PSY) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One Psilocybin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC on major exchanges. Psilocybin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Psilocybin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Psilocybin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Kambria (KAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000853 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin Coin Profile

Psilocybin (CRYPTO:PSY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2015.

Buying and Selling Psilocybin

Psilocybin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Psilocybin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Psilocybin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Psilocybin using one of the exchanges listed above.

