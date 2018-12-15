Putnam Investments LLC Buys 68,046 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,768,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $166,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 133,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $31.97 on Friday. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 target price on Johnson Controls International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson Controls International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

