Putnam Investments LLC Sells 134,515 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,710,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,515 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $180,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Radian Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Radian Group by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDN. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

NYSE:RDN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. Radian Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.59 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions; and primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans.

