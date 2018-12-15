PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $772,000 in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (FBT) Stock

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO (BMV:FBT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 5.2% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 2.3% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO by 80.7% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

FBT opened at $130.29 on Friday. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/NYSE ARCA BIOTECHNO has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

