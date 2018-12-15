PVG Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 2,640 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 693,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 107,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,632,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 577,590 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 71,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,428,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/pvg-asset-management-corp-purchases-shares-of-2640-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.