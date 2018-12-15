Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Macquarie set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $811.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.06 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,759,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after buying an additional 4,132,913 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,499,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Range Resources by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,997,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $150,530,000 after buying an additional 1,014,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Range Resources by 6,602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 787,040 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after buying an additional 775,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,248 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,179,000 after buying an additional 745,835 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

