Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated Lifted by Langen Mcalenn (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Research analysts at Langen Mcalenn boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AFLAC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 11th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $44.61 on Thursday. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.1% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 39,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 15.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 596,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,658,000 after acquiring an additional 79,924 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 444,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 32,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 18.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

