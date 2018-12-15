QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,731 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in QEP Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in QEP Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 64,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 26.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in QEP Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get QEP Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.12.

QEP Resources stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.34. QEP Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Stake Lowered by Vident Investment Advisory LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/qep-resources-inc-qep-stake-lowered-by-vident-investment-advisory-llc.html.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.