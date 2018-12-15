Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report $822.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $818.30 million to $829.92 million. Qorvo reported sales of $845.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRVO. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $70.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

QRVO traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 1,595,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $86.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $30,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,221.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Qorvo by 22,490.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Qorvo by 574.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 209,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 178,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Qorvo by 94.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,063,000 after buying an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

