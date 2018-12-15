Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 2,698 Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter worth about $747,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 36.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,475,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,103,000 after purchasing an additional 171,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ PAHC opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.26. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.77.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Phibro Animal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

