Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,924 Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $22.50 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $36.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The company had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

