Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $121,000 Position in Upland Software Inc (UPLD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,751 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $323,835.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,161,303.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $58,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,710 shares of company stock worth $671,828. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Shares of UPLD opened at $28.56 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $592.41 million, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.21. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

