Quidel (QDEL) Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Quidel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quidel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Shares of QDEL opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 12 month low of $39.16 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quidel will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $1,646,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,832,311.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $922,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,752.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,141,603 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quidel by 383.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Quidel by 55.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

