Quotient (QTNT) Trading Up 7.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) were up 7.8% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $7.57 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 595,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 413,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Specifically, Director Frederick Hallsworth acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $13,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QTNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.50.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Ltd will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 539.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

