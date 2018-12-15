Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Receives $136.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.