Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,252,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

NYSE:MA opened at $195.33 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $149.89 and a twelve month high of $225.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

