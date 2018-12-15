Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 79.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $210,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in United Continental by 0.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 38,375,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,417,732,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its position in United Continental by 44.7% in the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 5,223,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,901 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in United Continental by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in United Continental by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,386,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,590,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC increased its position in United Continental by 232.4% in the third quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,653,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,534.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAL opened at $87.74 on Friday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Stephens upgraded United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on United Continental from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.06.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

