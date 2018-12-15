Randgold Resources (GOLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Randgold Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised shares of Randgold Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. Randgold Resources has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of -0.27.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Randgold Resources will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $2.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Randgold Resources’s previous annual dividend of $2.00. Randgold Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Randgold Resources by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Randgold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.