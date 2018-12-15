Reach (RCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

RCH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reach from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 71 ($0.93) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 208 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

Shares of RCH traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 63 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,206,111 shares.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

