REAL Tops One Day Volume of $595.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. REAL has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $595.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, REAL has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One REAL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00003280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitFlip, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031398 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.02062130 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00140929 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00172413 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031749 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About REAL

REAL launched on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Radar Relay, IDEX and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.