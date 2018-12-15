Regency Centers (REG) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $62.30 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.66.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $61.50. 1,550,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.87 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.51 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Regency Centers by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 215,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 195,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Regency Centers by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

