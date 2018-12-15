Remme Price Reaches $0.0031 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Remme token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna and Tidex. In the last week, Remme has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $172,412.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Remme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00031428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.02040428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00140583 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00172556 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031826 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031787 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme’s genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io, DEx.top and Kuna. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.