Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS) Plans $0.80 Special Dividend

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) announced a special dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.8027 per share on Friday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPOS opened at $18.85 on Friday. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

