Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 759,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,774 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Cerner worth $48,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 191,922.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,043,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,201 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,027,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1,497.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,520,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1,668.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,778,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,353,000 after acquiring an additional 926,609 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cerner from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $70,327,629.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,876,700 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

