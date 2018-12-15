Rent-A-Center (RCII) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on RCII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of RCII opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 0.62.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,228.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 438,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 405,286 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

