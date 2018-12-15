Reviewing 180 Degree Capital (TURN) & New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and New Mountain Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 33.38 -$16.36 million N/A N/A New Mountain Finance $197.81 million 4.94 $109.39 million $1.29 9.95

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A New Mountain Finance 45.47% 10.18% 4.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for 180 Degree Capital and New Mountain Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A New Mountain Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50

New Mountain Finance has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.93%. Given New Mountain Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Mountain Finance is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Volatility and Risk

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of 180 Degree Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. 180 Degree Capital does not pay a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 105.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats 180 Degree Capital on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.