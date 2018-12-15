Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) and OHR Pharmaceutical (OHRP)

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) and OHR Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:OHRP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

71.4% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Akebia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of OHR Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics $177.98 million 2.45 -$76.91 million ($1.77) -4.31 OHR Pharmaceutical N/A N/A -$23.81 million N/A N/A

OHR Pharmaceutical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akebia Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHR Pharmaceutical has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akebia Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics -30.29% -45.61% -17.54% OHR Pharmaceutical N/A -65.19% -56.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Akebia Therapeutics and OHR Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 OHR Pharmaceutical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 130.29%. OHR Pharmaceutical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,284.62%. Given OHR Pharmaceutical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OHR Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics beats OHR Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for patients with renal disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease in dialysis and non-dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates, such as AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, European Union, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and other countries; and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries, as well as research and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV for the development and commercialization of HIF-prolyl hydroxylases-targeted compounds internationally. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OHR Pharmaceutical Company Profile

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes. The company is evaluating Squalamine in combination with Lucentis injections, which completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal diseases, including wet form of age-related macular degeneration, retinal vein occlusion, and diabetic retinopathy. It is also developing a sustained release ocular drug delivery platform technology. OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.