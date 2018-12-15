Reviewing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Greystone Logistics and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Greystone Logistics does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35% SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.37 $1.62 million N/A N/A SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.56 $323.51 million $0.66 12.40

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

Greystone Logistics beats SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Asia, Europe, and the United States. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes. The company's Precision Machinery segment provides injection molding machines, transfer molding presses, cryocoolers, cryopumps, precision positioning equipment, laser annealing machines, laser drills, control systems, motion components, ion implanters, rolls for metal rolling, surface grinding machines, coolant systems, and extrusion coating lines for smartphone and semiconductor manufacturing industries. Its Construction Machinery segment offers hydraulic excavators and road machinery. The company's Industrial Machinery offers cyclotrons for positron emission tomography, positron emission tomography tracer production systems, proton therapy systems, vacuum coating equipment, forging presses, lifting magnets, steam turbines, process pumps, material handling systems, logistics systems, parking systems, non-destructive inspections, and forklifts. Its Ships segment provides oil tankers. The company's Environmental Facilities & Plants segment offers circulating fluidized bed boilers, rotary kiln-type recycling facilities, electrostatic precipitators, evaporation and crystallization facilities, spinning machines, clean room systems, dust collectors, distillation and extraction plants, reactor vessels, mixing vessels, industrial waste water treatment facilities, water and sewage treatment systems, and food and beverage manufacturing facilities. Its Others segment provides IT solutions and security services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

