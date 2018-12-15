Reviewing Greystone Logistics (GLGI) & Veeco Instruments (VECO)

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Greystone Logistics and Veeco Instruments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Veeco Instruments 0 1 1 0 2.50

Veeco Instruments has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 414.21%. Given Veeco Instruments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veeco Instruments is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Risk and Volatility

Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Veeco Instruments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.37 $1.62 million N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $484.76 million 0.73 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -369.50

Greystone Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Logistics and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35% Veeco Instruments -45.70% 1.93% 1.12%

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Greystone Logistics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

