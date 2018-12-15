Reviewing Idaho Independent Bank (IIBK) and KB Financial Group (KB)

Idaho Independent Bank (OTCMKTS:IIBK) and KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Idaho Independent Bank alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Idaho Independent Bank and KB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Independent Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A KB Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

KB Financial Group has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.55%. Given KB Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than Idaho Independent Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and KB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A $3.05 million N/A N/A KB Financial Group $13.29 billion 1.26 $3.10 billion $7.43 5.68

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Idaho Independent Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Idaho Independent Bank does not pay a dividend. KB Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KB Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Independent Bank and KB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Independent Bank N/A N/A N/A KB Financial Group 21.27% 9.90% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Idaho Independent Bank has a beta of -0.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats Idaho Independent Bank on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Independent Bank

Idaho Independent Bank, a state-chartered bank, provides commercial banking services to individual and business customers in Idaho. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as credit and debit cards; and loans comprising home mortgage loans, construction loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, personal lines of credit, business term loans, operating lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, secured personal loans, commercial real estate loans, and small business loans, as well as agricultural equipment loans, farm acquisition loans, and government guaranteed loans. It also provides cash management services, including express deposit, wire transfers, automated clearing house, sweep accounts, imaging, positive pay, and other payment services, as well as merchant services. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill pay, overdraft opt-in/out, e-statements, cashier's check, safe deposit box, and mobile banking services. It operates through three branches in Boise, as well as branches in Coeur d'Alene, Hayden, Meridian, Nampa, Caldwell, Mountain Home, Ketchum, and Star, Idaho. Idaho Independent Bank was founded in 1993 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.