Reviewing InterDigital (IDCC) and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (ICTPU)

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

InterDigital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units pays an annual dividend of $100.00 per share. InterDigital pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InterDigital has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. InterDigital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterDigital and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterDigital 26.19% 17.50% 10.06% American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of InterDigital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of InterDigital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

InterDigital has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InterDigital and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterDigital $532.94 million 4.56 $174.29 million $6.06 11.84 American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InterDigital has higher revenue and earnings than American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InterDigital and American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterDigital 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units 0 0 0 0 N/A

InterDigital currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.78%.

Summary

InterDigital beats American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It offers technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks and mobile terminal devices; and other wireless technologies related to Wi-Fi, WLAN, WMAN, and WRAN. It also provides interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and common interface to multiple service providers. The company's patented technologies are used in various products, including mobile devices comprising cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment consisting of base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and Internet of Things devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of approximately 19,000 patents and patent applications related to the fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About American Restaurant Partners LP Class A Partnership Units

American Restaurant Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of Pizza Hut restaurants in the United States. As of December 30, 2003, the partnership owned and operated 100 restaurants. RMC American Management, Inc. operates as the managing general partner of the partnership. American Restaurant Partners was founded in 1987 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

