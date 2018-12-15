Reviewing Veritec (VRTC) and Varex Imaging (VREX)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Veritec has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varex Imaging has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritec and Varex Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $500,000.00 3.95 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Varex Imaging $773.40 million 1.15 $27.50 million $1.30 18.02

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Veritec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Varex Imaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Varex Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -121.54% N/A -539.51% Varex Imaging 3.56% 11.96% 5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Veritec and Varex Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Varex Imaging 0 2 1 0 2.33

Varex Imaging has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Veritec.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Veritec on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card Program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment; and offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. The company offers its products in the United States, Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys. This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, and computer-aided detection. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital flat panel detectors, high voltage connectors, and image-processing software for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security screening at ports and borders, as well as nondestructive examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

