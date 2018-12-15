Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 910,977 shares, a decrease of 1.3% from the November 15th total of 922,953 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,624 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

RNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Ifs Securities raised Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of RNN stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.70.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17).

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The company's clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase II a clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase II a clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

