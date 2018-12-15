Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 82.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 181,781 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

CPF opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $742.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.87. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.15 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

